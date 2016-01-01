Dr. Brayan Vazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brayan Vazquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brayan Vazquez, MD
Dr. Brayan Vazquez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Vazquez's Office Locations
Winthrop University Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3010
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- EmblemHealth
About Dr. Brayan Vazquez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1215106216
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vazquez accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazquez has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vazquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
