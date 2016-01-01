Overview of Dr. Brayan Vazquez, MD

Dr. Brayan Vazquez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Vazquez works at NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.