Overview

Dr. Brenda Acosta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Acosta works at Rivertowns Medicine Concierge Primary Care & Consultation in Tarrytown, NY with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.