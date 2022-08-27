Dr. Brent Bartholomew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartholomew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Bartholomew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brent Bartholomew, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with University Nevada|University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Dr. Bartholomew works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Las Vegas OB/GYN Associates - Town Center653 N Town Center Dr Ste 317, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (888) 380-7215
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Teachers Health Trust
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bartholomew?
Great outcome. Explained everything and listened to my concerns and requests.
About Dr. Brent Bartholomew, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1568464097
Education & Certifications
- University Nevada|University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartholomew has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartholomew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartholomew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartholomew works at
Dr. Bartholomew has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartholomew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartholomew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartholomew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartholomew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartholomew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.