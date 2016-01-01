See All General Surgeons in St George, UT
Dr. Brent Bowles, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small St George, UT
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brent Bowles, MD

Dr. Brent Bowles, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in St George, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.

They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Bowles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    (435) 251-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. George Regional Hospital River Road

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Surgery
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Surgery
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)

Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Surgery
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Lung Cancer
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mitral Valve Surgery
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Septal Defect
Thoracentesis
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Atrial Septal Defect
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Cardiac Tamponade
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Constipation
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Empyema
Endocarditis
Gallstones
Gastrotomy
Heart Defect Repair
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lobectomy, Open
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Maze Procedure
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Osteosarcoma
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Rib Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Brent Bowles, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114950714
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Internship
    • University Hawaii Ja Burns School Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Bowles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowles has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

