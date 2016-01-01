Dr. Brent Bowles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Bowles, MD
Overview of Dr. Brent Bowles, MD
Dr. Brent Bowles, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in St George, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowles' Office Locations
- 1 1380 E Medical Center Dr Ste 2600, St George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 251-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Brent Bowles, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1114950714
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- University Hawaii Ja Burns School Med
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowles has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowles.
