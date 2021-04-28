Dr. Brent Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Brent Cohen, MD
Dr. Brent Cohen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Renaissance Medical Center4525 E 8th Ave, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0023
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Rose Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Wise, brings his experience and curiosity to his questioning and diagnoses, treats me as a whole person, returns calls, has an attentive experienced staff that reflects his own personable care.
About Dr. Brent Cohen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1427042142
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cohen works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.