Dr. Brent Jewett, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brent Jewett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Jewett works at
Trident Traumacare and Acute Surgical Services
9291 Medical Plaza Dr, Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 487-0858
Tuesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Sunday Closed
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Trident Medical Center
Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
Aetna
Ambetter
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Coventry Health Care
First Health
Humana
UnitedHealthCare
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
In 2018 I was shot in the chest with a shattered diaphragm and a lacerated liver. Dr. Jewett saved my life he is a true hero and I would not be here without him. Thank You from the bottom of my heart.
MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Jewett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jewett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jewett works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jewett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jewett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jewett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.