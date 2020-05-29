Overview

Dr. Brent Laughlin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Ascension St. John Owasso, Hillcrest Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Laughlin works at MDVIP - Tulsa, Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.