Dr. Brent Morgan, MD
Overview of Dr. Brent Morgan, MD
Dr. Brent Morgan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan's Office Locations
Texas Institute of Spine and Neurosurgery - McKinney4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 301, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 498-4389Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 5236 W University Dr Ste 4600, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 800-9260
Texas Institute of Spine and Neurosurgery1600 Coit Rd Ste 303, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 498-4389
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon and listens and takes his time in office appointments then mutually comes up with a plan of treatment
About Dr. Brent Morgan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1710995949
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University Of Maryland Medical System|University of Maryland Medical System R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Neurosurgery
