Dr. Uyeno has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brent Uyeno, MD
Overview of Dr. Brent Uyeno, MD
Dr. Brent Uyeno, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center and Pali Momi Medical Center.
Dr. Uyeno's Office Locations
Brent K Uyeno MD405 N Kuakini St Ste 1002, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 536-0708
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Pali Momi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I would totally recommend Dr. Uyeno to family and friends...and HAVE already done so. He is a physician that takes the time to talk to you and explain things to you and answer any questions that you might have. I have never ever felt rushed like I have felt with other doctor's. His bedside manner is the best! His staff is awesome as well!
About Dr. Brent Uyeno, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1649227158
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
Frequently Asked Questions
