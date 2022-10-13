Dr. Brenton Meier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brenton Meier, MD
Overview of Dr. Brenton Meier, MD
Dr. Brenton Meier, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Appleton, WI. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic Minnesota
Dr. Meier works at
Dr. Meier's Office Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care- Appleton820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4742Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
ThedaCare Orthoepdic Care Neenah130 2nd St, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 276-4788Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care New London1405 Mill St # 65, New London, WI 54961 Directions (920) 308-4741Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meier?
He listens to my concerns. Looks at all the options that will help me. There should be more doctors like him and less inconsiderate doctors at Neuroscience of Appleton.
About Dr. Brenton Meier, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- Male
- 1801026596
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Minnesota
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meier works at
Dr. Meier has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Meier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.