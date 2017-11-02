Overview of Dr. Bret Fisher, MD

Dr. Bret Fisher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Fisher works at EyeCare Associates in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Keratitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.