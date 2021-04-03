Dr. Shahabi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brett Shahabi, DPM
Dr. Brett Shahabi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA.
Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center1600 Eureka Rd, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 784-4785
- Kaiser Permanente
Dr. Shahabi is very thorough and explained each diagnoses and treatment in detail
- Podiatry
- English
- 1225378060
Dr. Shahabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahabi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.