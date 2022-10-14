See All Sports Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Brett Toresdahl, MD

Sports Medicine
3.8 (23)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brett Toresdahl, MD

Dr. Brett Toresdahl, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.

Dr. Toresdahl works at Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, NY in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Toresdahl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery- East River Professional Building
    523 E 72Nd St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 774-2216
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital For Special Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Joint Pain
Pediatric Sports Injuries
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Joint Pain
Pediatric Sports Injuries

Treatment frequency



Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 14, 2022
    Dr. Toresdahl is friendly, professional, and knowledgeable. His ultrasound guided injection of my hip was painless and quick. I highly recommend.
    Lawrence Zweibel — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Brett Toresdahl, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588989990
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Washington Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Washington Family Medicine Residency
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Gonzaga University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Toresdahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toresdahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toresdahl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toresdahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toresdahl works at Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, NY in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Toresdahl’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Toresdahl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toresdahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toresdahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toresdahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

