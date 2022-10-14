Dr. Brett Toresdahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toresdahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Toresdahl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brett Toresdahl, MD
Dr. Brett Toresdahl, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.
Dr. Toresdahl's Office Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery- East River Professional Building523 E 72Nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-2216Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital For Special Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Toresdahl is friendly, professional, and knowledgeable. His ultrasound guided injection of my hip was painless and quick. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Brett Toresdahl, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship
- University Of Washington Family Medicine Residency
- University of Washington
- Gonzaga University
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toresdahl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toresdahl accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toresdahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Toresdahl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toresdahl.
