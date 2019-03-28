Overview of Dr. Brian Barden, MD

Dr. Brian Barden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.



Dr. Barden works at Carrollton Surgical Group in Carrollton, GA with other offices in Bremen, GA and Villa Rica, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.