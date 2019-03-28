Dr. Brian Barden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Barden, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Barden, MD
Dr. Brian Barden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Carrollton Surgical Group157 Clinic Ave Ste 302, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 834-3336
- 2 204 Allen Memorial Dr Ste 101, Bremen, GA 30110 Directions (770) 537-4702
Tanner Medical Center-villa Rica601 Dallas Hwy, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Directions (770) 834-3336
Hospital Affiliations
- Higgins General Hospital
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had an emergency removal of my sigmoid colon. And colostomy, to let it heal. Followed by an additional resection and ileostomy to let it heal. Much later, he installed a hernia mesh to repair my postoperative ventral incisional hernia. Happens to 25% of people. And Dr. Barton did it all with grace and excellence. And, he’s really tall and nice. If you get over your embarrassment and intimidation talking to a doctor, he is a wonderful listener. Practiced and thoughtful. Thanks, Brian
About Dr. Brian Barden, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- General Surgery
