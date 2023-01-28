Dr. Brian Buinewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buinewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Buinewicz, MD
Dr. Brian Buinewicz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Buinewicz Plastic Surgery3655 Route 202 Ste 225230, Doylestown, PA 18902 Directions
I've dealt with many, many doctors over the last 30 years and Dr. Buinewicz exhibits all of the characteristics I want in a physician- knowledge, skill, compassion, patience, and communication.
About Dr. Brian Buinewicz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1013914464
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Plastic Surgery
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Dr. Buinewicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buinewicz speaks Spanish.
