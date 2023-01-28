See All Plastic Surgeons in Doylestown, PA
Dr. Brian Buinewicz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (22)
Map Pin Small Doylestown, PA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Buinewicz, MD

Dr. Brian Buinewicz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Buinewicz works at Buinewicz Plastic Surgery in Doylestown, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buinewicz's Office Locations

    Buinewicz Plastic Surgery
    3655 Route 202 Ste 225230, Doylestown, PA 18902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Buinewicz, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1013914464
    Education & Certifications

    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Buinewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buinewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buinewicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buinewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buinewicz works at Buinewicz Plastic Surgery in Doylestown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Buinewicz’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Buinewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buinewicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buinewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buinewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

