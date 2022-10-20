Overview

Dr. Brian Castillo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.



Dr. Castillo works at Cesario A Castillo MD PA in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.