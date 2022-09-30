Dr. Brian Castlemain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castlemain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Castlemain, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Castlemain, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
New Mexico Heart Institute502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 841-1000
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Castlemain's knowledge, explanations and manner are each exceptional. I feel very comfortable in his care.
About Dr. Brian Castlemain, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1285726802
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Castlemain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castlemain accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castlemain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Castlemain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castlemain.
