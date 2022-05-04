Overview of Dr. Brian Curtin, DO

Dr. Brian Curtin, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Watertown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Curtin works at Gateway Clinic in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Glendale, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.