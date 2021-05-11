Dr. Brian Dees, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Dees, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Dees, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Dr. Dees works at
Locations
1
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
2
Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic132 4th Ave NE, Valley City, ND 58072 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to Dr. Dees several times over the course of the last four years. I have always found him to be very professional. I have only had positive experiences with him.
About Dr. Brian Dees, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1255363693
Education & Certifications
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Dr. Dees has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dees accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dees using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dees has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dees on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dees. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dees.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dees, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dees appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.