See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Fargo, ND
Dr. Brian Dees, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Dees, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.

Dr. Dees works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND with other offices in Valley City, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)
    3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic
    132 4th Ave NE, Valley City, ND 58072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 11, 2021
    I have been to Dr. Dees several times over the course of the last four years. I have always found him to be very professional. I have only had positive experiences with him.
    About Dr. Brian Dees, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255363693
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Dees, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dees has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dees has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dees on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dees. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dees.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dees, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dees appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

