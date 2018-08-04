Overview

Dr. Brian Downs, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Downs works at Henry Mayo Mem Hosp Wnd Cr Svcs in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.