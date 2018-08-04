Dr. Brian Downs, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Downs, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Downs, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Dr. Downs works at
Locations
Henry Mayo Mem Hosp Wnd Cr Svcs23845 McBean Pkwy Ste E16, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 200-1525
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
DR. Downs treated me for 7 months during a very difficult medical condition. He provided me with exceptional care. He made himself available for questions any time I was feeling anxious about my progress. He provided top notch care. Big kudos to Dr. Downs and his lovely staff for what they did for me while under their care. I would not be where I am now health wise without his diligent attention to my medical situation.
About Dr. Brian Downs, DO
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
