Dr. Brian Gaw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Brian K Gaw M.d. Inc.1669 W Avenue J Ste 304, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 951-7888
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Gaw is the BEST! I have zero complains. He has been the only doctor to provide me with an email for any questions/concerns i may have regarding my 4 month son. As a new mom it surely was a tremedous help!
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Gaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaw speaks Burmese.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.