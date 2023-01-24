Overview of Dr. Brian Harley, DPM

Dr. Brian Harley, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Harley works at Southern Foot & Ankle Institutue in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.