Dr. Brian Labow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Labow, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Labow, MD
Dr. Brian Labow, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labow's Office Locations
- 1 300 Longwood Ave # 3066, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6000
-
2
Developmental Medicine Center482 Bedford St, Lexington, MA 02420 Directions (617) 355-7025
-
3
Department of Plastic & Oral Surgery9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (617) 355-7252
-
4
Premier Heart and Vascular Center300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-7252Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Labow?
Simply the BEST!
About Dr. Brian Labow, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1700844735
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Brigham and Women's Hospital|Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brigham & Women Hospital|Brigham &amp; Women Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labow accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Labow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.