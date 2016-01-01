Overview of Dr. Brian Lewis, MD

Dr. Brian Lewis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at Tulane Cancer Center Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.