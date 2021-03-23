See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Brian Lubberstedt, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Lubberstedt, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine.

Dr. Lubberstedt works at Psychiatric Services PC in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Services PC
    9239 W Center Rd Ste 211, Omaha, NE 68124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 399-9305

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 23, 2021
    Dr. Lubberstedt has been my doctor for ADHD for many years and I highly recommend him. He has worked with me to find the correct treatment and actually cares about how I'm doing when I visit. The only reason I no longer see him is because I moved to Texas. 11/10 great guy and an even better doctor.
    Wanna Ride Bikes? — Mar 23, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Lubberstedt, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659492619
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Lubberstedt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Lubberstedt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Lubberstedt works at Psychiatric Services PC in Omaha, NE.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lubberstedt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lubberstedt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lubberstedt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

