Dr. Brian Matthys, DO

Dermatology
2.8 (20)
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Matthys, DO is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University - Osteopathic Medical Center and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Matthys works at Epiphany Dermatology in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Epiphany Dermatology
    1805 NW Platte Rd Ste 120, Kansas City, MO 64150

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 02, 2017
    Very competent fellow. Mohs surgery and subsequent dermoplasty to nose due to BCC--not just excellent but truly superb result. Refer to him regularly.
    Kansas City, MO — Apr 02, 2017
    About Dr. Brian Matthys, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1982631172
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University - Osteopathic Medical Center
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthys has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matthys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matthys works at Epiphany Dermatology in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Matthys’s profile.

    Dr. Matthys has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matthys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthys. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthys.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

