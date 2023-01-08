Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian McCarthy, DPM
Overview of Dr. Brian McCarthy, DPM
Dr. Brian McCarthy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarthy's Office Locations
- 1 2858 Mahan Dr Ste 1&2, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 942-0096
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff and super nice doctor, takes his time and will explain what is going on. Doesn't pressure into medication,which I really like.
About Dr. Brian McCarthy, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1558370395
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
