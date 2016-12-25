Dr. Brian Morrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Morrison, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Morrison, MD is a Dermatologist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Uhealth Tower.
Locations
Breast Health Center7000 SW 62nd Ave Ph A, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 708-7834Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent MD. Showed real understanding of my condition and prescribed medication that led to complete recovery within the expected amount of time. For years, I had been asking about this problem and Dr. Morrison was really the first person to treat it adequately. I recommend him very highly.
About Dr. Brian Morrison, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Hosp-U Miami
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrison accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrison has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morrison speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
