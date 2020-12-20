Dr. Brian Murrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Murrell, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Murrell, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Murrell works at
Locations
Brian S Murrell MD PA4104 Sw 33rd Ave, Amarillo, TX 79109 Directions (806) 803-9671Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Murrell and the girls ae amazing! They care, help, and are always there! I recommend them to everyone I know!
About Dr. Brian Murrell, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1003805946
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Murrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.