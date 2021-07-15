Dr. Brian O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian O'Connor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian O'Connor, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. O'Connor works at
Locations
NBIMC Children s Heart Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 926-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My son has been seeing Dr. O'Connor since birth. He is now 4! Such a great doctor he takes time to explain everything. He has such a calming tone and is very friendly with my son.
About Dr. Brian O'Connor, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Med U Sc/Chldns Hosp|Univ Of Mich-Cs Mott Children's Hosp
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
