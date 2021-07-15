Overview

Dr. Brian O'Connor, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. O'Connor works at NBIMC Children s Heart Center in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.