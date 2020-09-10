Dr. Brian O'Leary, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Leary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian O'Leary, DMD
Overview
Dr. Brian O'Leary, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Chapin, SC. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina / College of Dental Medicine.
Locations
Chapin505 Lexington Ave, Chapin, SC 29036 Directions (803) 820-8614
Dutch Fork1544 Old Tamah Rd, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (803) 820-8607
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing visit!! Allison was so great explaining the details. Dr O'Leary is just a wonderful man and doctor. Highly recommend them. A fun an energetic atmosphere. Dawn was great helping me with the financials and Danielle is a fantastic assistant.
About Dr. Brian O'Leary, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1356569107
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Medical University of South Carolina / College of Dental Medicine
