Dr. Brian Parker, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Parker, MD
Dr. Brian Parker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
R. Kenneth Landow M.d. Ltd.10080 Alta Dr Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 970-6487
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
He removed my implants. He’s brilliant and has the best bed side manners of any doctor. Loved my results
About Dr. Brian Parker, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1952493223
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic|University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- UCLA Medical Center|University Of California
- Chicago Medical School|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
