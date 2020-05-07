Overview of Dr. Brian Resnick, DO

Dr. Brian Resnick, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Telford, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Resnick works at County Line Medical Associates in Telford, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.