Dr. Brian Sandler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Sandler, MD is a Dermatologist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Sandler works at
Academic Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center50182 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 997-9700Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Academic Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center51189 Shelby Pkwy, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 997-9700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Academic Dermatology1455 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (248) 693-6800
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
I am very pleased with both the doctor and his staff and would recommend this practice to both family and friends.
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Dermatology & Skin Cancer Surgery Us Army
- Dermatology & Skin Cancer
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Dr. Sandler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
