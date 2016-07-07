Dr. Brian Story, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Story is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Story, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Locations
Idaho Gastroenterology Associates2235 E Gala St, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 887-3724
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Had my first ever colonoscopy with Dr Story at IGA. It was an excellent experience from start to end. The nurses were very friendly and explained everything that they were going to do. Dr. Story talked with me before and after the procedure to explain the findings. I don't remember the test itself due to the sedation protocol (versed and propofol), which worked great (I did not feel drugged at all immediately after the procedure). I highly recommend IGA and Dr. Story.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1851551089
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Story has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Story accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Story has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Story has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Story on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Story. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Story.
