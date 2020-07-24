Dr. Brian Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Sullivan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.
Premier Medical Management Inc2880 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 473-1900Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Medical Group1302 Us Highway 98, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 210-1938Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Medical Group3701 Dauphin St Fl 2, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 341-3228
Premier Medical Group610 Providence Park Dr E Ste 203 Bldg 2, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 633-2667
- Providence Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Great doctor and very personable
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1932499076
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Uab Hospital
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
