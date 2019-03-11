Overview

Dr. Brian Swiglo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Swiglo works at Dr. Paul Dondlinger in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Diabetes Type 1 and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.