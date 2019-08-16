Overview

Dr. Brian Swirsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center and Woman's Hospital.



Dr. Swirsky works at Baton Rouge Cardiology Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.