Dr. Brian Walton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Merit Health River Oaks.



Dr. Walton works at UT Physicians Advanced Cardiopulmonary Therapies & Transplantation in Houston, TX with other offices in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.