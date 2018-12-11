Overview of Dr. Brian Zagar, DPM

Dr. Brian Zagar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Prattville, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Zagar works at Personal Foot Care PC in Prattville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.