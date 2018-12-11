Dr. Brian Zagar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Zagar, DPM
Overview of Dr. Brian Zagar, DPM
Dr. Brian Zagar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Prattville, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Zagar's Office Locations
Personal Foot Care PC546 McQueen Smith Rd N, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 358-9765
Hospital Affiliations
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Sweet and attentive front desk staff. Dr. Zagar was excellent with my daughters plantar wart! She was so embarrassed and he worked with us to reduce the chance of having to remove it surgically. I also saw him “Emergently” as I was at home on maternity leave with an ingrown toenail. He saw it and removed it that day, so I wouldn’t have to come back! Would recommend home to anyone.
About Dr. Brian Zagar, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1811910151
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Zagar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zagar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zagar has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zagar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zagar.
