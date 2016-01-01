Dr. Leone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bridget Leone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bridget Leone, MD
Dr. Bridget Leone, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Leone's Office Locations
- 1 181 N Belle Mead Ave Ste 5AND6, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-2599
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bridget Leone, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1477895167
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
