Overview of Dr. Bridgette Hampton, MD

Dr. Bridgette Hampton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Hampton works at MedFlorida Medical Centers in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.