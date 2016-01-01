Overview of Dr. Brigid Dolan, MD

Dr. Brigid Dolan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dolan works at BRIGHAM AND WOMENS HOSPITAL in Boston, MA with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.