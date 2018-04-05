Dr. Brigid Dwyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brigid Dwyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Brigid Dwyer, MD
Dr. Brigid Dwyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dwyer's Office Locations
- 1 725 Albany St Fl 7, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-9944
-
2
Boston Medical Center1 Boston Medical Ctr Pl, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 414-5951
-
3
Boston University Neurology Associates541 Main St Ste 317, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (617) 638-9944
-
4
Five Star Quality Care Braintree Rehabilitaiton Hospital250 Pond St, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 348-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dwyer?
listened to what I had to say
About Dr. Brigid Dwyer, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1215236476
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dwyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dwyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dwyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dwyer has seen patients for Concussion, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dwyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dwyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dwyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.