Overview of Dr. Brigid Dwyer, MD

Dr. Brigid Dwyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.