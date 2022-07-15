Dr. Brittany Guerrero, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brittany Guerrero, DMD
Overview
Dr. Brittany Guerrero, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lutz, FL.
Dr. Guerrero works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Park Dental19151 N Dale Mabry Hwy # 106, Lutz, FL 33548 Directions (813) 723-6694
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guerrero?
I was just evaluated, so I will wait for a full review once I have procedure done by Dr Guerrero. I can only say that she was very nice and was very clear explaining what I needed to have done
About Dr. Brittany Guerrero, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1821449869
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerrero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guerrero accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Guerrero using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Guerrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerrero works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerrero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerrero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.