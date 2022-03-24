Dr. Alonzo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brock Alonzo, MD
Dr. Brock Alonzo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hamilton, MT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Billings Clinic.
Bitterroot Health - Eye Clinic300 N 10th St, Hamilton, MT 59840 Directions (406) 363-5434
- Billings Clinic
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The technician Izzy and Dr. Alonzo were excellent. Thank you
- 5 years of experience
- English
- OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Alonzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alonzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alonzo has seen patients for Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alonzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
