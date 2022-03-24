See All Ophthalmologists in Hamilton, MT
Dr. Brock Alonzo, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
5 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brock Alonzo, MD

Dr. Brock Alonzo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hamilton, MT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Billings Clinic.

Dr. Alonzo works at Bitterroot Health - Eye Clinic in Hamilton, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Alonzo's Office Locations

    Bitterroot Health - Eye Clinic
    Bitterroot Health - Eye Clinic
    300 N 10th St, Hamilton, MT 59840
    (406) 363-5434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Billings Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Mar 24, 2022
    The technician Izzy and Dr. Alonzo were excellent. Thank you
    — Mar 24, 2022
    About Dr. Brock Alonzo, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144649138
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alonzo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alonzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alonzo works at Bitterroot Health - Eye Clinic in Hamilton, MT. View the full address on Dr. Alonzo’s profile.

    Dr. Alonzo has seen patients for Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alonzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Alonzo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alonzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alonzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alonzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

