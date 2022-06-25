Dr. Bruce Chau, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Chau, DO
Overview of Dr. Bruce Chau, DO
Dr. Bruce Chau, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Western University (College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific) Pomona, California - D.O. and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Chau's Office Locations
Chau Plastic Surgery, PC27901 Woodward Ave Ste 100, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (313) 612-4288Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday1:00pm - 7:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantica
Ratings & Reviews
I have nothing but rave reviews for Dr. Bruce Chau and his team. I live in central New York and Dr. Chau was referred to me as an exceptional surgeon. From my initial zoom assessment to pre-op and post-op care, all of my expectations were met. Dr. Chau set clear expectations for my breast reduction surgery, before, during and after surgery. His staff was supportive and helpful with billing clarification and in providing employment and insurance documentary support. I cannot recommend his services highly enough.
About Dr. Bruce Chau, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery - Peninsula Hospita, New York|Peninsula Hospital, New York
- Detroit Osteopathic Hospital Highland Park|General Practice - Detroit Osteopathic Hospital Highland Park
- Western University (College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific) Pomona, California - D.O.
