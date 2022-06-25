Overview of Dr. Bruce Chau, DO

Dr. Bruce Chau, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Western University (College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific) Pomona, California - D.O. and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Chau works at Chau Plastic Surgery, PC in Berkley, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

