Dr. Bruce Chau, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (53)
Map Pin Small Berkley, MI
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bruce Chau, DO

Dr. Bruce Chau, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Western University (College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific) Pomona, California - D.O. and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Chau works at Chau Plastic Surgery, PC in Berkley, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chau Plastic Surgery, PC
    27901 Woodward Ave Ste 100, Berkley, MI 48072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 612-4288
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cheek Augmentation Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Full Face Lift Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Upper Body Lift Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 25, 2022
    I have nothing but rave reviews for Dr. Bruce Chau and his team. I live in central New York and Dr. Chau was referred to me as an exceptional surgeon. From my initial zoom assessment to pre-op and post-op care, all of my expectations were met. Dr. Chau set clear expectations for my breast reduction surgery, before, during and after surgery. His staff was supportive and helpful with billing clarification and in providing employment and insurance documentary support. I cannot recommend his services highly enough.
    Monica I. — Jun 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Bruce Chau, DO
    About Dr. Bruce Chau, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1821173444
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Surgery - Peninsula Hospita, New York|Peninsula Hospital, New York
    Internship
    • Detroit Osteopathic Hospital Highland Park|General Practice - Detroit Osteopathic Hospital Highland Park
    Medical Education
    • Western University (College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific) Pomona, California - D.O.
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Chau, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chau has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chau works at Chau Plastic Surgery, PC in Berkley, MI. View the full address on Dr. Chau’s profile.

    Dr. Chau speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Vietnamese.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Chau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

