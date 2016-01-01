Overview of Dr. Bruce Haffty, MD

Dr. Bruce Haffty, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and University Hospital.



Dr. Haffty works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.