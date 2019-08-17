Overview of Dr. Bruce Harman, MD

Dr. Bruce Harman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Harman works at Denton Cardiovascular Consulting in Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.