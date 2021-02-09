Overview of Dr. Bruce Jones, MD

Dr. Bruce Jones, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from 1989 - University of Nebraska, Omaha, NE|University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Mercy Clinic Cardiac Thoracic in Springfield, MO with other offices in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.